LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a person was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday.
MetroSafe said the double shooting was reported at 6:18 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, near 35th Street.
LMPD said one person died and another was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in "serious condition."
The department also said it had a person of interest detained, but it's unclear whether or not that person will be charged.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.