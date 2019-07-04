LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a double shooting.
Police say around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, officers from LMPD's 8th Division went to the 11700 block of Tazwell Drive, near Murphy Lane and Westport Road, on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
At around 2 a.m., police say a call was received from a male victim on I-264 saying he had been shot in the leg. That victim arrived at U of L Hospital by private vehicle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the shootings appear to be connected and are related to the scene on Tazwell Drive.
Authorities have not given any information about a suspect.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
