LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died early Sunday morning after a shooting in west Louisville, police said.
Second Division officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found a male who was dead inside a vehicle just after midnight Sunday near the intersection of South 36th and Dumesnil streets, according to a statement from the department.
LMPD described the victim as a male "in his late teen to early 20s."
Police have not yet made an arrest in connection to the homicide, according to LMPD's statement early Sunday morning.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
