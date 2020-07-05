LMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Newburg Neighborhood

One person is dead and another person is injured following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to LMPD, it happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of Alba Way.
Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.
Investigators say both victims were taken to University Hospital.
According to police, one of the victims died at the hospital, while the other person appears to have non life-threatening injuries.
At this time, there are no suspects.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.