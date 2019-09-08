LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Parkland neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the area of South 31st Street and Garland Avenue.
A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 1:35 a.m.
Police say a passing driver saw the victim's body lying in the street and called authorities.
The victim was a male in his 50s. It's not clear if the victim lived in the area.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made in the case.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).
