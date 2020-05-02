LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a fatal shooting in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.
Louisville Metro Police are investigating the shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, according a release from the department.
When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s who had been shot. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have no suspects and the Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
