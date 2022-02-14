LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a "serious" crash that occurred near the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Preston Highway.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a vehicle traveling westbound on Fern Valley Road was hit by another vehicle as it attempted to turn left.
The woman driving the vehicle turning left, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to the hospital in "critical condition," Ruoff said. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, with injuries thought to be non-life threatening.
#TrafficAlert: Crash I-265 E MM 12.6 past Preston Highway. Left Lane is Blocked. Expect Delays. pic.twitter.com/V7DodLfqsi— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) February 14, 2022
The left lane in the area is blocked, according to TRIMARC, and will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.
This story may be updated.
