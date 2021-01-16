LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an individual showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday evening around 8 p.m.
The individual, whose name and gender is unknown, arrived to the hospital from a shooting scene that is believed to be in the 3400 block of Virginia Avenue, not far from Louis Coleman Drive.
Police say the victim appears to have non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating the incident, but there are no suspects as of Saturday night.
