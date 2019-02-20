PRP Triplett Drive Shooting Car With Bullets - 2-20-19

Police investigate a car with bullet holes found in a ditch at Triplett and Noah Drives. Feb. 20, 2019. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating a shooting in  Pleasure Ridge Park that has officers at three different locations. 

LMPD units were called to Lower Hunters Trace near Upper Hunters Trace about 10 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirms that officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital. His condition is not known.

Officers are also investigating a scene a few blocks away on Triplett Drive near Noah Drive where a car with visible bullet holes is in a ditch.

Police activity is also reported along Stana Drive, which is in a neighborhood behind Conway Middle School.

Investigators have not released many details other than to say the three locations are connected. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.