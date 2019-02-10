LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Churchill Downs.
A MetroSafe supervisor says a victim was shot in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard, which is also near the Deja Vu club.
A call about the shooting was received around 4:15 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.
Police have not said if anyone has been arrested for the shooting.
