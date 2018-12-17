LMPD investigating shooting on Rock Cliff Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the shooting happened on Rock Cliff Court, near Goldsmith Lane and Bardstown Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m.
When police arrived, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University Hospital. His current condition is not known.
Police have made no arrests.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.