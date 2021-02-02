LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting that killed two people Tuesday night in southwest Louisville.
MetroSafe said officers were sent to Bells Lane and Interstate 264 East, near Rubbertown, on reports of two victims shot and killed. A third victim, a juvenile, was transported to the hospital after the shooting, dispatchers said.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said people should avoid the area, calling it an "active crime scene" that will be shut down for a while.
We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.
