LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is continuing to investigate two triple shootings that took place in Louisville Tuesday night.
According to police, the first triple shooting happened off East Breckenridge Street in the Smoketown Neighborhood, not far from Meyzeek Middle School around 8 p.m.
"Never did I think that this is what I would be doing as an adult, talking about this in front of the school that I grew up in and loved," said LMPD Spokesperson Beth Ruoff, who said she attended Meyzeek as a child.
Police said one man was killed and another man and woman were critically injured and taken to UofL Hospital.
As of Tuesday night, LMPD did not know the relationships between the three victims, according to Ruoff. She said police believe the man who died at the scene is between 20 and 30 years old. His identity has not been released.
Just a few hours later, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD responded to another triple shooting in the Shawnee Neighborhood off South 40th Street.
LMPD said the shootings do not appear to be connected.
Police said the three victims of the second triple shooting include an adult man and two teenage boys. LMPD said all three were taken to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
"The significance of the two teenagers is deeper than that," said community activist and Executive Director of the Game Changers Organization, Christopher 2X. "I've never seen in 20 years the trend toward more females, and especially teenagers, being impacted within a year and a few months."
As of Wednesday afternoon, LMPD said there are no suspects or arrests in either triple shooting. Police are asking people who know something to call them at 574-LMPD.
2X said many times, fear keeps victims or people who know something from speaking up.
"You become traumatized in a way that it won't allow you to talk in a way you probably should," he said.
But 2X is asking people to come forward with information if they know something about any shooting or homicide. He said, "Why would you want to let children keep living in these kinds of environments?"
LMPD is still investigating both of these triple shootings. Ruoff said so far in 2021, there have been 29 homicides in Louisville and around 90 non-fatal shootings. Data from LMPD last year shows by the end of Feb. 2020, there had been 16 total homicides in the city.
"We're police officers, but community members as well, and we want this violence to stop," Ruoff said.
Related Stories:
- LMPD investigating 2 triple shootings that killed 1 and injured 5, including 2 teens
- January ranks as the worst month for Louisville homicides in about 20 years
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.