LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police standoff has streets blocked near Churchill Downs.
MetroSafe confirms that police were called about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Montana Avenue near Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad was at the scene.
A big police presence remains hours later along with a marked vehicle for an LMPD hostage negotiator. Our crew on the scene also saw a bomb squad vehicle, as well.
LMPD has not given information on what started the standoff, but officers have blocked off Montana Avenue.
This story will be updated.
