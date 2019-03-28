MONTANA AVENUE - SWAT SITUATION 1 3-28-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police standoff has streets blocked near Churchill Downs.

MetroSafe confirms that police were called about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Montana Avenue near Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad was at the scene. 

A big police presence remains hours later along with a marked vehicle for an LMPD hostage negotiator. Our crew on the scene also saw a bomb squad vehicle, as well.

LMPD has not given information on what started the standoff, but officers have blocked off Montana Avenue.

