LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to LMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Ellis, officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the 2900 block of Taylor Blvd for a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. Officers treated the victim at the scene before EMS arrived.
The victim was alert and conscious when he was transported to University Hospital. The victim is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will handle the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
