LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 53-year-old Louisville man, and Louisville Metro Police need the public's help.
According to a news release from LMPD, Bryan Son was last seen in the 3000 block of Klonway Drive, near Klondike Lane and Graf Drive in the Klondike neighborhood.
Son was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes. He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
🚨🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Bryan Son. He's 53. Last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Klonway Dr around 1pm on 6/26/23. He was last seen on foot. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/3lsi5Qc254— LMPD (@LMPD) June 27, 2023
Anyone with information should call 911.
