LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking people to stay away from downtown Louisville "due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown."

Demonstrators downtown have blocked roads, trapping vehicles throughout Monday, including around 8 a.m. Monday when vehicles blocked Sixth Street between Jefferson and Liberty Streets. 

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday evening he encourages people to avoid downtown "because of an unsettled situation," and that more information would be released later in the night.

A brick was thrown at a WLKY News crew near the intersection of 8th and Jefferson Street around 6 p.m. Monday night. Earlier in the night, demonstrators blocked the Interstate 64 ramps to and from 9th Street in the area of 8th and Jefferson Streets. Roads surrounding Jefferson Square Park were also blocked as of 7:45 p.m.

"Please stay out of the area!" the department urged on Twitter. 

