LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking people to stay away from downtown Louisville "due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown."
Demonstrators downtown have blocked roads, trapping vehicles throughout Monday, including around 8 a.m. Monday when vehicles blocked Sixth Street between Jefferson and Liberty Streets.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday evening he encourages people to avoid downtown "because of an unsettled situation," and that more information would be released later in the night.
I support peaceful protest, but because of an unsettled situation I encourage people to avoid downtown right now. We’ll provide more information later tonight.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 16, 2020
A brick was thrown at a WLKY News crew near the intersection of 8th and Jefferson Street around 6 p.m. Monday night. Earlier in the night, demonstrators blocked the Interstate 64 ramps to and from 9th Street in the area of 8th and Jefferson Streets. Roads surrounding Jefferson Square Park were also blocked as of 7:45 p.m.
Protesters blocked off entrance to I-64E/W in downtown Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Idfr1aI7yA— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) June 15, 2020
"Please stay out of the area!" the department urged on Twitter.
WARNING:Due to aggressive behavior of demonstrators downtown, including road blocks, trapping vehicles, and violent behavior, please stay out of the area!— LMPD (@LMPD) June 15, 2020
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.