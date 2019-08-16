LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for the driver who was involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured.
Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
According to an LMPD spokeswoman, a car in the northbound lane of Taylor Boulevard, at Bluegrass Avenue, was waiting to turn when the car was rear-ended by a motorcycle.
The man on the motorcycle was thrown into traffic, and hit by another car. The driver of that vehicle did not stop.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.