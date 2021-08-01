LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD is asking for information on 3 separate shootings that happened overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m., a man in his early 20s was dropped off at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with gun shot injuries.
Sunday morning just before 4:45 a.m., officers found a 20-year-old man that was shot at the 2200 block of South Preston Street.
Officers responded to a shooting at the 1700 block of Dumesnil Street Sunday morning at around 5:45 a.m. They found a man in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound.
All three individuals were expected to have non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Police do not have any suspect in these shootings.
You are asked to call 574-LMPD if you have any information. You can stay anonymous.
