LMPD looking for man accused of shopping with stolen credit cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is searching for a man accused of going on a shopping spree with a college student's credit cards.
Surveillance video shows the thief taking a wallet from the young woman's purse at the Old Navy store in Jefferson Mall. Thanks to security cameras, the victim saw it with her own eyes.
"He was kind of rummaging through my purse, and then you actually see him take it, and then he puts it under his shirt," Destinee Bell said. "I do remember seeing him, very briefly."
Bell is a full-time college student and now a very angry Old Navy employee.
"We're at work thinking that we are safe, and then he is just kind of sneaking back there and getting into your property," Bell said.
Bell even remembers seeing the man walk through the store Thursday.
"I thought he was coming over from our men's section," she said. "I didn't think he was coming out of an 'Employee's Only' area."
After getting the wallet, the shopping spree started.
"[He went] several places in the mall, Footlocker, Shoe Department," Bell said.
But a fraud alert from her bank slowed some of the spending.
"They said that I had tried to run a charge from inside Footlocker, that was a high amount of money," she said. "And I was like, 'no.'"
Bell then checked her purse, store security footage and bank statements, which showed fraudulent spending at a nearby Staples Store and Shell Gas Station.
"[It was] close to $500, including all of my cards," Bell said.
Surveillance footage from inside the gas station shows the suspect at the counter, buying Lay's potato chips, a Pepsi and a Mountain Dew. He was wearing a blue or green Champion shirt and black hat.
A detective with LMPD's Seventh Division is investigating the case, and Bell hopes there's an arrest before it happens again.
"I definitely don't want it to happen to anybody else," she said.
