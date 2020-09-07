LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old Louisville man believed to be in danger.
Police say Christian Chandler walked away from University Hospital sometime Monday. According to his family, he has "serious medical issues" and may require immediate attention.
Chandler is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said in an Operation Return Home flyer.
No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information about Chandler's whereabouts or if you see him, you're asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
