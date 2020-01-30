LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 150 blue masked lovebirds are missing from a local pet store from Pet's Palace on Goldsmith Lane.
Jay Hockersmith, owner of the pet store, said someone broke in last week and stole the birds.
"We opened up the door, and the room was very disheveled," Hockersmith said. "Probably that day, something in the neighborhood of maybe 50 birds."
He said, a few days later, the thieves returned.
"And this time, all of our colony of blue masked lovebirds had been stolen," Hockersmith said. "This is in excess of 150 birds."
Because of where and how the break-ins happened, Hockersmith believes it was someone with intimate knowledge of the business.
"They certainly knew the way to come in," he said. "They came over a fence in the back of the business, and then they broke into a door in the back of the building."
The birds typically sell for $199 each or $299 for a pair, so Hockersmith feels confident the birds are being resold. But that's not the only concern.
"We worry about what happened to the birds after they were taken, how long were they being transported without food and water, how are they housing these birds now," he said.
This is not the first time the business has been hit by thieves, so he hopes someone can help detectives find the lovebirds.
"Over the years, we've had numerous break-ins," Hockersmith said. "The police, of course, are very helpful. They make an effort, but unfortunately, they've never recovered any birds for us."
Since the last break-in, he's installed a security system. If you have any information about the stolen birds, please call the detective working case at 502-574-6924.
