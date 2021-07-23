LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a few good cornhole players.
The agency is holding its first-ever cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Iroquois Park. Each team must have two players.
The winning team will get a $500 Visa gift card. The runner-up will get a $200 gift card. Third and fourth place teams will get $100 gift cards each.
LMPD is hosting the tournament along with the Metro Police Foundation and the Rajon Rondo Foundation.
