Cornhole is a classic among lawn games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a few good cornhole players.

The agency is holding its first-ever cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Iroquois Park. Each team must have two players.

The winning team will get a $500 Visa gift card. The runner-up will get a $200 gift card. Third and fourth place teams will get $100 gift cards each.

LMPD is hosting the tournament along with the Metro Police Foundation and the Rajon Rondo Foundation.

