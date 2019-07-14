LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting that happened Sunday morning at the Beecher Terrace apartments.
Louisville Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in a courtyard at the apartment complex.
Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 30's suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Investigators are still trying to figure out if the man lived at the complex. The victim's name has not been released.
