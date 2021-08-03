LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department wants to rebuild its relationships with the community.
"We want to repair and bring communities back together," said Fourth Division Major Tiffany Tatum at LMPD's National Night Out in Iroquois Park. "It's the community coming together with the police department and just re-establishing some relationships that were lost."
National Night Out is a community-building event that happens all over the country.
Tatum said the event gives community "the opportunity to see we (officers) are human beings."
It's why Sheila Sanderson brought her 2-year-old great-grandson to National Night Out.
"I think the smaller children should really get to know the police officers and firemen, and know that whatever you hear is not all that way, all the time," said Sanderson. "Everybody can get along, and you don't have to be afraid. When you see the man in blue, you don't have to be afraid and start running."
"We cannot do enough of this. We just tend to be so segregated sometimes in how we do our jobs, and we need to know the people in our communities, said Chief Erika Shields.
This is not gonna be a rebuild overnight. Policing across the country has not been done properly in multiple instances."
Shields says officers can repair relationships through being consistently courteous, professional, and taking the time to talk to people — no matter what kind of call they're responding to.
"I am committed to getting this department in a space where the community is truly proud of LMPD," said Shields. "The department is comprised of solid men and women, and they want people to be proud of them. And we will get there."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.