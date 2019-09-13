LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made an arrest after turning to social media for help identifying a suspect.
Kobe Bowens, 18, was taken into custody charged with kidnapping, robbery and fraud.
LMPD initially posted a surveillance picture on Facebook asking for help identifying a man at an ATM. Police say he and another man took a victim to the bank, forcing them to give them his PIN number and take money out of the account.
After 3,700 shares, officers identified Bowens and he is now accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint.
The victim was not injured.
