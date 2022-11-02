LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the Jacob's neighborhood back in July.
Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning.
The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
The homicide happened July 28 around 9 p.m. on Georgetown Place, which is in an area off Berry Boulevard near 7th Street Road.
LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff says the arrest caused heavy police presence near Mellwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shrivers is expected to appear in court tomorrow.
