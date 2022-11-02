Armani Shrivers mug

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the Jacob's neighborhood back in July.

Armani Shrivers was booked into Metro Corrections early Wednesday morning.

The 19-year-old is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

The homicide happened July 28 around 9 p.m. on Georgetown Place, which is in an area off Berry Boulevard near 7th Street Road.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff says the arrest caused heavy police presence near Mellwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shrivers is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags