LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
LMPD detectives arrested Christy D. Turner in connection with Saturday's homicide in the 1100 block of South 17th Street. Turner is charged with one count of murder.
According to police, Turner was involved in an argument with the victim before pulling a gun and shooting him multiple times.
LMPD officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of South 38th Street, near W. Kentucky Street, and found a man who had been shot.
Police said the man died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
