LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in the St. Dennis neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Saddlebrook Lane.
Smiley said police located an adult male, in his late teens or early 20s, who was deceased inside an apartment.
There were no arrests and the Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
