LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male riding a moped was killed in a crash on Preston Highway in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a crash in the 6100 block of Preston Highway around 7:30 p.m.
Mitchell said the driver of the moped was going northbound on Preston Highway when a vehicle going southbound made a left turn in front of the moped. The moped crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle, which then left the scene to Crestwood Avenue.
After the initial crash, the moped and its driver was hit by another vehicle traveling northbound. The second vehicle that hit the moped also fled the scene, according to Mitchell.
The rider of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Mitchell says both directions of Preston Highway will be closed for around two hours.
Anyone with information in the crash is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
