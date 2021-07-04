LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot several times in the Buechel neighborhood.
LMPD Sixth Division officers were called to a crash on Fegenbush Lane, not far from Bardstown Road around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Shortly later, officers received a report of a male in the 4400 block of Bardstown Road who had been shot "multiple times," which is near the entrance to the Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Police believe the male shot was involved in the crash on Fegenbush Lane.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is not thought to be life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.
