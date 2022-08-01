LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park.
Louisville Metro Police say it received reports of this happening over the weekend.
According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails in the park.
It happened on Friday and Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Witnesses say they were approached by a man with dark skin wearing dark clothing and an N-95 mask.
Police believe he was trying to pepper spray or tase people. All of those people were able to run away and weren't hurt. LMPD says it has increased patrols and the area and is still trying to identify the man.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.