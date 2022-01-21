LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested charged with two counts of murdered on Friday in connection with a double-homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood in November.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, 21-year-old Christopher Vonkeith Bachelor, Jr. was charged following the fatal shooting.
A man and woman died in a shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, near West Market Street, on Nov. 8. The male victim died at the scene while the woman died several days later.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.