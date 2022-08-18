LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville.
Once on scene, officers found the motorcyclist with serious, life-threatening injures, Smiley said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit believes the man was driving northbound when he lost control of the bike while driving into a right-hand curve, crossing the center line in front of a southbound vehicle.
The driver of the southbound vehicle tried to stop, Smiley said, but the front of the vehicle hit the motorcyclist, who was ejected from the bike and hit the hood of the vehicle. The man and the bike then went down a hill off the road before coming to a stop about 40 feet down the slope.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but died at the hospital, Smiley said.
No one else was injured and police do not expect any charges to be filed.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
