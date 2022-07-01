LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is injured after a crash on Preston Highway, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, the man was in the process of turning from Reading Road onto Preston Highway and was struck in the side by another vehicle traveling northbound on Preston Highway around 8 p.m. Friday.
He was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injures, police said.
The woman, who was driving the second car, was also transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
