LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division and Traffic Unit responded to a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle on Third Street, just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Investigators are "still attempting to determine the circumstances that led to the driver of a vehicle striking an adult male pedestrian," Smiley said.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Smiley said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
No one else was injured.
