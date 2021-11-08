LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Monday night after being stabbed multiple times near Churchill Downs, police said.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers were called to the 3000 block of South Fourth Street — off Central Avenue just north of Churchill Downs and just west of Cardinal Stadium — to find a man suffering from "multiple puncture wounds from a stabbing."
The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
Ruoff said there are no suspects in custody, and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or fill out an anonymous online tip here.
