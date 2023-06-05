LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a collision involving an SUV and pickup truck early Monday morning.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. That's when officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's 7th Division responded to reports of a crash in the 5200 block of Billtown Road, according to a news release. That's not far from Fairground Road in the Fern Creek area. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a northbound SUV crossed over the center line "for some unknown reason" and collided with a pickup truck in the southbound lane.
The man driving the SUV was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.