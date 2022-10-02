LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after driving his car off the roadway on I-265 northbound, just past the Smyrna exit early Sunday morning.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported collision on the Gene Snyder Freeway around 3:45 a.m.
An investigation determined that the victim left the roadway, for an unknown reason and traveled up the embankment before flipping several times.
The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police say.
He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. There weren't any other vehicles involved.
