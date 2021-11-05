LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police says the male that was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night has died.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Mitchell says police found a male with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police initially believed the victim's injuries were not life threatening, but in an update Mitchell said "due to the severity of the victim's injuries," the LMPD Homicide Unit would handle the investigation.
Mitchell says the male died at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.
