LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a stabbing Friday night.
LMPD responded to a call of stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike around 9:45 P.M. When they arrived, they found an adult male that had been stabbed.
The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
There are no suspects at this time. However, anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD or submit at tip online, you can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.