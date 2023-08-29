LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they found the body of a man who died in a car crash that may have occurred days ago.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police found a crashed passenger vehicle at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the tree line just off the ramp from I-265 to Bardstown Road.
Officers also found the body of a man they believed to be the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the driver failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp from northbound I-265 to Bardstown Road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the tree line. The driver died as a result.
Police said the crash may have happened a few days later.
