LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Tuesday evening.
LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. Ruoff said a man was driving on Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
