LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Wednesday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff says the crash happened around 5:30 yesterday evening on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. LMPD reports a man was driving down Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
