Map of crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash Wednesday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff says the crash happened around 5:30 yesterday evening on Cane Run Road near Logistics Drive. LMPD reports a man was driving down Cane Run Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.