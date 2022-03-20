LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
It happened just before 11 Saturday night on East Kingston Avenue, off Southside Drive. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Due to the severity of his injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
