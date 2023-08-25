LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the Klondike neighborhood.
LMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Ellis reports LMPD's Sixth Division was called to the 3000 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 Friday morning. That's near Klondike Lane Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.
Officers rendered First Aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
There are no suspects. However, anyone with information on the case can call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502)574-LMPD(5673) or you can use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
