LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said around 1:00 a.m., 4th Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Taylor Boulevard.
Officers then located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Ruoff, he was transported to UofL Hospital in "serious, yet stable condition."
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
