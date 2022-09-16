LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Watterson Expressway just before midnight.
According to a release from LMPD, a man flagged down an off-duty officer on the eastbound lanes of I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit.
The man appeared to have been shot and wounded, and his car had several bullet holes. He was alert and conscious, when he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation shows the shooting may have happened on eastbound I-264 near Poplar Level Road.
Police do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
