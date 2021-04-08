LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday evening.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Peachtree Avenue, near Churchill Downs, around 5:30 p.m., department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Officers responding to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital "conscious and alert but condition undetermined," Smiley said.
A Fourth Division officer was also injured in a crash on the way to the shooting scene. Smiley said the officer hit a parked vehicle at 4th and Bloom streets when he swerved to avoid a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him. He was transported to Baptist East with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to Smiley.
No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
