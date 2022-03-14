Fatal accident on I-264 E

A fatal accident shut down I-264E at Breckenridge Lane. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was struck and killed on I-264E Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 6:15 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a news release. 

According to Mitchell, a preliminary investigation revealed that a man was attempting to cross I-264 from South to North and was struck by multiple vehicles.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Mitchell said.

The accident shut down all lanes on I-264 eastbound at Breckenridge Lane but all lanes reopened about 8:45 a.m.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.